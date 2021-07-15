BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,138 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFT opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

