Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOGO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97. Gogo has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

