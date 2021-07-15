BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lumos Pharma were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.