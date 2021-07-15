Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.58 million, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 235,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 53.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

