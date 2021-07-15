Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

