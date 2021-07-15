Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

DSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

DSP stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.94. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

