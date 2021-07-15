Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Buy

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $756.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charter benefits from growth in Internet and mobile revenues as well as an expanding user base. The company continues to witness strong spike in Internet usage due to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and online-learning wave. Charter’s expanding mobile-subscriber base is also a key catalyst. The company’s broadband service has gained traction among SMBs and enterprises. However, Charter persistently suffers video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting and stiff competition from streamers like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon prime video. Moreover, due to rising job cuts, cord cutting and subscription dues are expected to shoot up, which doesn’t bode well for Charter’s top line. Additionally, Charter has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares of Charter have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.00.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $701.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $699.62. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $542.53 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.