Canaccord Genuity Increases Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $36.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCYC. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $814.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,011 shares of company stock worth $6,109,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,481,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

