Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) to Hold

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

