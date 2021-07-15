Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Hold

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

BSVN opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.64.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

