Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $110.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

