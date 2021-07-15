Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million.

CIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $619.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Lisman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

