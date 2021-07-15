$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.55. The Children’s Place posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of PLCE opened at $90.09 on Monday. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

