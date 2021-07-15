Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.15.

EGO stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

