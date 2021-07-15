Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $21.06 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

