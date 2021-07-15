Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

