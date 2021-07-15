St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

