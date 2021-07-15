Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

CRCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cricut presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $33.31 on Monday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,139,063 shares of company stock valued at $36,633,485 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

