Hepion Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,944 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 851% compared to the typical volume of 2,203 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 386,163 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.