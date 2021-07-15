Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 11,400.0% in June

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 11,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionic Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Ionic Brands stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Ionic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

