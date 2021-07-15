Cowen Begins Coverage on Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MOLN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $19.40 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

