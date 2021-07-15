Investors Buy Large Volume of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Call Options (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 21,018 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,099% compared to the average daily volume of 657 call options.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PMT. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

PMT stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

