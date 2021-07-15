Canaccord Genuity Increases Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $48.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. cut Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.92.

NYSE SPCE opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

