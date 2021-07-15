Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Betterware de Mexico has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4761 per share. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 363.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.