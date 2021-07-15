CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $477.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 5.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,925,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth about $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 618.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth about $3,422,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

