Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
