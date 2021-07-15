Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.