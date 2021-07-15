Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $238.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZTS. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.59. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.04 and a one year high of $202.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

