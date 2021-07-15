NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBSE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.83 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

