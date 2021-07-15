Jefferies Financial Group Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $18.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LDI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE LDI opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

