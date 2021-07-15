Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

BDT opened at C$8.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.92 and a one year high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 44.42%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

