StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $36.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

STEP opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2,255.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 223,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after buying an additional 786,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,407,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

