Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unity Software stock opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,585 shares of company stock worth $93,284,152 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 230.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 449.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

