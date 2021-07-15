CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given a $13.19 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) received a $13.19 price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

OTGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

OTGLY opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

