Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $26.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.