Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

TMSNY stock opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.43. Temenos has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

