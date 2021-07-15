Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Hold

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SSEZY opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

