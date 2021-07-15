Wienerberger’s (WBRBY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBRBY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

