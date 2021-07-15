Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 741 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.