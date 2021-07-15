Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.18

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.18 and last traded at C$44.55, with a volume of 46412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.41.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

