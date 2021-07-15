QIAGEN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,156 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,357% compared to the average daily volume of 148 call options.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QGEN opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $7,863,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in QIAGEN by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.