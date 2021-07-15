Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $334.50

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 334.50 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17), with a volume of 181504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.17).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KETL. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($4.12).

The stock has a market cap of £671.98 million and a PE ratio of 27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

