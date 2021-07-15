The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.23

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

