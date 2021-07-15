Covanta Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,199 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 324% compared to the average volume of 519 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.