Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DOCMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HSBC upgraded Dr. Martens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.