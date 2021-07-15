Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $68.27

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.27, but opened at $71.12. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 5,922 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.