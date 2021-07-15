Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.08.

Get Cineplex alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.