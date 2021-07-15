Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

