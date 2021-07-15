BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

BSRTF stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

