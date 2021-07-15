Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.39.

DFS stock opened at $122.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

