eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.92. eBay reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after buying an additional 549,829 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $4,872,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

